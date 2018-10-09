England enjoy the pressure of being the number one side: Jos Buttler

England’s Jos Buttler Buttler stated that conditions were different from those at home and some of the Lankan mystery spinners could pose a threat for the Englishmen. (Source: Reuters)

Jos Buttler, member of England’s one-day team, said that the Three Lions are relishing their favourites tag going into the five-match one-day series against Sri Lanka but was quick to remind that they will not take the Islanders lightly. Addressing the media on the eve of the first match in Dambulla, Buttler stated that conditions were different from those at home and some of the Lankan mystery spinners could pose a threat for the Englishmen.

“I think the guys enjoy the pressure of being the number one side and people wanting to beat us. We like being favourites, it means we’re doing something right,” BBC quoted Buttler as saying. “We have been trying to adapt our playing style to all conditions, and still we are trying to push the boundaries of what is capable on any given day,” he added.

“We’re very aware of Sri Lanka’s qualities in these conditions. They have some experienced players… It’s been tricky in the past for England sides to come here,” AFP quoted him saying.

Reflecting on the pressures of being the numero uno in ODIs he said, “There is always pressure being number one. Once you get there, I think that’s when the hard work really starts. You’ve got a bit of a target on your back. It is down to you to keep improving and try to stay there. That’s the challenge and it has its own pressures. I think in the dressing room we have a good understanding… and know that we need to keep improving and pushing the boundaries.”

“It’s about trending in the right way and being able to build a core group of players — a squad of 15, 16, 17 guys — who we can call upon hopefully for the World Cup,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal said that home pitches had a lot of spin and said, “Especially for the batters it’s not easy to play… We have some mystery spinners as well.”

