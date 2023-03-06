England emerging star Rehan Ahmed scripts unique record on debut

Rehan Ahmed became England’s youngest men’s ODI player when he made his debut for the Three Lions against Bangladesh in the third one-day cricket international at Chattogram on Monday.

Aged 18y 205d, Ahmed received his cap from Adil Rashid less than three months after becoming England’s youngest ever men’s Test cricketer.

✨ A special moment before the start of play today… You’ve done yourself and your family proud, @RehanAhmed__16 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggRzlxGZhu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 6, 2023

England skipper Jos Buttler praised the youngster and expressed his excitement around Ahmed’s potential. “Rehan’s a really exciting talent,” Buttler was quoted as saying by Mirror.

“He’s still a very young man – just a teenager. We’re excited about his development and where we think he can go and it’s great to have him in and around the England set-up. Someone like Adil Rashid has been such a star performer for us for a long period of time, Rehan getting to spend time with him and discuss bowling and watching each other bowl will be a huge benefit to him and a big step in his development.

“We’re really excited to have someone with so much talent, not just with the ball, with the bat as well. We’re looking forward to watching him develop and hopefully turning himself into a brilliant international cricketer.”

England Men’s Youngest Test Player – Rehan Ahmed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Men’s Youngest ODI Player- Rehan Ahmed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9FoqokVVd1 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 6, 2023

Lineups:

England XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and decided to bat in the third one-day cricket international in a bid to avoid a series sweep against England.

Bangladesh lost by three-wicket and 132-run margins in the first two matches and ended its run of seven successive series victories at home.

Aiming to avoid a losing sweep on home soil for the first time since 2012, Bangladesh made just one lineup change with fast bowler Ebadot Hossain replacing Taskin Ahmed.