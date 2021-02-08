England doesn’t enforce follow-on vs India in 1st Test

Overall, England leads by 242 runs after losing Rory Burns first ball to Ravichandran Ashwin (0-1) in the second innings. (BCCI TV)

England chose not to enforce the follow-on after India was bowled out for 337 runs in the first innings of the first Test in Chennai on Monday.

The visitors chose to bat again but were reduced to 1-1 in two overs at lunch on Day 4. after Ashwin outfoxed Rory Burns. Ashwin is the first spinner in over 100 years to take a wicket off the first ball of an innings. Overall, England was leading by 242 runs but Ashwin and Nadeem are already finding appreciable turn.

India almost batted out the morning session thanks to Washington Sundar’s 85 not out. Sundar scored his second Test fifty in only his second Test. He remained unbeaten with 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Starting overnight at 257/6, the hosts had a clear objective to delay the inevitable.

Ashwin and Sundar batted for 29.4 overs as they put on 80 runs for the seventh wicket.

Sundar, who was dropped on 25, went on to score his second half-century in as many tests. He brought up the milestone off 82 deliveries. Overall, he batted for 138 deliveries and hit 12 fours as well as two sixes.

Ashwin faced 91 deliveries and scored 31 runs.

Jack Leach (2/105) got the breakthrough as Ashwin was caught behind in the 87th over. England had previously taken the new ball and spinners found assistance with it.

Leach also removed Shahbaz Nadeem and the end of the innings came quickly for India. James Anderson (2/46) took the final two wickets, with Ben Stokes taking a superb reflex catch at slip to dismiss last man Jasprit Bumrah.

India lost its last three wickets for 32 runs. Dominic Bess finished with 4/55 and Jofra Archer took 2/75.

(With AP inputs)