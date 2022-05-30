England cricketers Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt tie the knot

England women cricketers Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt tied the knot on Sunday. Sciver and Brunt got engaged back in October 2019 and it was decided that their marriage would take place in September 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

Sciver and Brunt were members of the 2017 World Cup winning squad, with Sciver scoring 369 runs in the tournament and claimed sixth spot in the list of highest run scorers. She was also instrumental in the final against India where she scored 51 runs.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Initially, the information of their marriage was revealed by cricketer-turned-broadcaster Isa Guha from her Instagram handle, followed soon by the England Cricket Twitter congratulating the duo.

Brunt and Sciver had also represented England at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 that was held in New Zealand earlier this year. They lost their first 3 matches but ultimately reached the final against Australia.

In the final, their title defence ended against Meg Lanning’s Australia as they lost by 71 runs while chasing 365. Sciver scored an unbeaten 148 but but the day belonged to Australia’s Alyssa Healy who scored her own highest ODI score in smashing 170 from just 138 deliveries.