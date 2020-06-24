‘Cricket training inside bio-secure bubble is weird, a bit like a sci-fi movie’

England vs West Indies series will also mark the resumption of cricket after the coronavirus hiatus. (Source: ECB) England vs West Indies series will also mark the resumption of cricket after the coronavirus hiatus. (Source: ECB)

England pacer Mark Wood has admitted that training inside a bio-secure bubble has been a “weird” experience and something similar to a “sci-fi movie”. Wood is among England’s 30-member training group which is preparing for the next month’s three-Test series against the West Indies which begins on July 8.

The series will also mark the resumption of cricket after the live-action came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wood along with allrounder Ben Stokes arrived on Monday night, while the majority of the squad reached the on-site hotel on Tuesday.

“It’s a bit like a sci-fi movie,” Wood was quoted as saying by ‘Evening Standard’.

“Everybody’s masked up and you can’t see anybody. You don’t know if they’re friendly or not! It’s a bit different and a bit weird, but it’s just something we’ll have to get used to,” he added.

Fellow pacer Jofra Archer, who did not join the training squad after a member of his household fell ill, has tested negative for COVID-19 but he will be tested again on Wednesday and once cleared he will join his team members for training on Thursday.

“It would be great to have Jofra around again. I’m sure he’ll be back, hopefully tomorrow, if he gets the all-clear. It’s great that we’ve got this sort of depth in the squad. He’ll be a major part of this summer,” Wood said.

