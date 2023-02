England continue ‘Bazball’ revolution, thrash New Zealand by 267 runs in first Test

England’s “Bazball” revolution continued apace on Sunday when the tourists wrapped up a thumping 267-run victory over New Zealand in the opening session of the fourth day of the first test at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Still shellshocked after Stuart Broad’s brilliant spell with the pink ball on Saturday evening, only Daryl Mitchell of the last five Black Caps batsmen offer any real resistance as they folded to 126 all out in their second innings.

It was a first test victory for England in New Zealand since 2008 and a 10th win in 11 matches since former Black Caps skipper Brendon “Baz” McCullum and Christchurch-born Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain.

Broad laboured in vain to get his 20th five-wicket haul in tests and finished with figures of 4-49 but his partner James Anderson (4-18) stepped in to lead the mopping up of the New Zealand tail.

World test champions New Zealand had resumed on 63-5 with the mammoth task of chasing down 394 for victory but England quickly resumed their dominance of the previous evening.

Michael Bracewell lasted less than 10 minutes before he spooned a Jack Leach delivery to Harry Brook at midwicket without adding to his overnight tally of 25.

Scott Kuggeleijn came in and made two runs from six balls before being trapped in front by Anderson with skipper Tim Southee departing for a golden duck on the next delivery, prodding the ball to Joe Root in the slips.

Mitchell fended away Anderson’s hat-trick ball at the start of the England seamer’s next over and proceeded to stall the rout with an unbeaten 57 that got the hosts firmly into three figures.

Neil Wagner (9) at the other end gave Anderson his third wicket with an edge behind and debutant number 11 Blair Tickner scored eight runs, keeping Mitchell company in the final-wicket stand before Anderson took out his off stump.

The second Test in Wellington will start on Friday.