scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

England complete historic clean sweep in Pakistan

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings England comfortably chased a target of 167 to add to their victories in Rawalpindi and Multan.

PAK vs ENGEngland's skipper Ben Stokes, left, holds wicket as he walks with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam after winning the third test cricket match against Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

England became the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan after they won the third and final match by eight wickets in Karachi on Tuesday.

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings England comfortably chased a target of 167 to add to their victories in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) made an 87-run opening partnership to give England a flying start before Abrar Ahmed trapped Crawley lbw.

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to number three, made 10 runs before the leg spinner lost his off-stump, but a 73-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes and Duckett sealed the win during the morning session of day four.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:39:58 am
Next Story

Anil Kapoor reprimands Varun Dhawan for saying most scripts are bad: ‘You have to be kind, give respect’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 20: Latest News
close