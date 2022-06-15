scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
England captain Ben Stokes ‘blown away’ by Test win at Trent Bridge

Ben Stokes is absolutely thrilled about his team's victory over New Zealand in the second test at Trent Bridge.

By: Reuters |
Updated: June 15, 2022 11:59:28 am
ENG vs NZ, Ben StokesEngland's captain Ben Stokes adjusts his cap during the fifth day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Captain Ben Stokes said England’s victory over New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge was the highlight of his career, surpassing even his Ashes heroics at Headingley in 2019 and his match-winning innings in the 50-overs World Cup the same year.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a century and Stokes made an unbeaten 75 as England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world test champions.

Stokes said the victory “blows away” his other memorable moments in an England shirt, including the 2019 Ashes when he dragged the side back from the brink of defeat to beat Australia in the third test.

Jonny Bairstow England’s Jonny Bairstow celebrates scoring a century during the fifth day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

“I’m struggling to find words for what we witnessed out there today, it was just phenomenal,” said Stokes, who took over as captain in April after Joe Root stepped down.

“That blows away Headingley, it blows away Lord’s and the World Cup final. Just emotionally and the enjoyment of every minute I had on that field, it was incredible.

“I just can’t quite wrap my head around how we’ve chased 299 with 20 overs left on day five of the test match when we had to bowl 15 overs this morning. That’s never going to happen again. But if it does, it is probably us who are going to do it.”

The series victory is England’s first under skipper Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, who replaced Chris Silverwood.

England will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third test gets underway at Headingley on June 23.

