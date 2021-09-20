After New Zealand, England call off tour to Pakistan

England pulled out of their men’s and women’s tour to Pakistan scheduled in October 2021. In a statement released on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development, just days after New Zealand abandoned their limited-overs tour of Pakistan citing security concerns.

“Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women’s tour with double headers alongside the men’s games,” an official ECB statement said.

“The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women’s and Men’s games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.”

“We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022,” it added.