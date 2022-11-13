scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

‘England are the best white ball team in the world’: Wishes pour in for Three Lions after T20 World Cup Final win

England chased down the target set by Pakistan with ease as Ben Stokes once again guided them home.

England, T20 World CupEngland's Ben Stokes, left, and teammate Liam Livingstone celebrate their win against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Here are the wishes and critical reactions after the game at the MCG.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12).
England: 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out; Haris Rauf 2/23).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 05:42:13 pm
