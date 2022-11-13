‘England are the best white ball team in the world’: Wishes pour in for Three Lions after T20 World Cup Final win

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Here are the wishes and critical reactions after the game at the MCG.

The Ben Stokes roar 💪 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PKrExrc9KW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

Well played boys ! Amazing campaign , congrats to all involved ! Well played Pakistan — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 13, 2022

Many many congratulations to England on their tremendous win against Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup2022 finals, outstanding efforts put in by both teams and hats off to @benstokes38 on his top class performance.#EngvsPak — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 13, 2022

Congratulations to @josbuttler and his entire @ECB_cricket team for a wonderful win!! Special mention to @adilrashid198 and @CurranSM who performed outstandingly in the entire World Cup #PAKvENG #WorldCup2022 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 13, 2022

Waqt ki sabse khusburat baat ye hoti hai ki wo badalta hai… Congratulations England on a thrilling win in the finals of T20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/wp4PJqqXMH — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 13, 2022

England are the best white ball team in the world.They have an incredible group of players,throughly deserve to now hold both white ball WCs .. In Ben stokes they have a player who just knows how to win the big moments .. Great teams need Great individuals.. England have plenty — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 13, 2022

The batting side dug a hole that even the worlds best bowling couldn’t fill. Outstanding effort by the team to get to the final against all odds and a great game of cricket. England came well prepared. Chin up boys, we are the runners up of the #T20WorldCup https://t.co/xbRAonpIKS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 13, 2022

💔 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Sorry brother It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

Great final in front of 80,000-plus fans at the MCG. Congrats to England for their stirring title win and to Pakistan for putting up a brave fight.#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 13, 2022

Regardless of that we didn’t finished the way we wanted to! But I salute the 🇵🇰 bowling lineup for an exceptional fight, each n everyone has been amazing ! Specially @HarisRauf14, @iShaheenAfridi , @76Shadabkhan and @iNaseemShah 👍🏼 Congratulations @englandcricket 👏🏼#ENGvPAK — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 13, 2022

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12).

England: 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out; Haris Rauf 2/23).