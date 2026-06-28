England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement mid-game at Trent Bridge

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England captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand, the England team announced on Sunday. The shock announcement was made mid-way through the fourth day 4 of the ongoing Test at Trent Bridge.
According to a report by BBC, Stokes was actually in the middle of a bowling spell when a statement on his behalf was released.
Retirement means Stokes will pull curtains on a 15-year international career that peaked when he starred for England in its win over New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final in 2019.
He also was a key player in England T20 World Cup-winning team in 2022, the same year he became Test captain.
Stokes was dropped from the second Test of the current series for disciplinary reasons after a night out after the first Test.
More to follow
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