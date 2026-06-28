England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement mid-game at Trent Bridge

England's Ben Stokes walks off the field after being bowled out by New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, during day three of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Saturday. (PA via AP)

England captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand, the England team announced on Sunday. The shock announcement was made mid-way through the fourth day 4 of the ongoing Test at Trent Bridge.

According to a report by BBC, Stokes was actually in the middle of a bowling spell when a statement on his behalf was released.

Retirement means Stokes will pull curtains on a 15-year international career that peaked when he starred for England in its win over New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final in 2019.

He also was a key player in England T20 World Cup-winning team in 2022, the same year he became Test captain.