England beats Pakistan by 7 wickets in T20, Archer impresses

Jofra Archer gave another glimpse of his bowling potential for England by taking 2-29 after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. (AP photo)

England timed its run chase to perfection to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their one-off Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Solid batting from skipper Eoin Morgan (57 not out), Joe Root (47) and James Vince (36) saw England chase down Pakistan’s 173-6 with four balls to spare, finishing on 175-3. Morgan wrapped up the victory with a straight six off Pakistan paceman Faheem Ashraf.

Babar Azam led Pakistan with 65 _before being run out by Archer _ while Haris Sohail added 50 as the pair put on a 103-run partnership for the third wicket. (AP photo)

In responding to Pakistan’s total, Ben Duckett fell for 9 on his return to England colors for the first time since November 2016.

But Vince and Root played some sumptuous strokes to keep up with the rate, before umpire Alex Wharf judged that Vince had feathered a delivery from Imad Wasim down the legside, a decision that was upheld on review.

Morgan took 14 runs off three successive balls from Faheem as England pressed home its advantage.

Babar Azam led Pakistan with 65 _before being run out by Archer _ while Haris Sohail added 50 as the pair put on a 103-run partnership for the third wicket.

