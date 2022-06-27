scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
England beats New Zealand to complete clean sweep

After the first session was washed out due to rain on the final day, England motored to 296-3 in the middle session after resuming on 183-2.

By: AP |
Updated: June 27, 2022 7:49:38 pm
England vs New ZealandEngland's Jonny Bairstow, right, raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, England, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

A dominant England swept New Zealand 3-0 in the test series with an aggressive seven-wicket victory in the third and final test on Monday.

Joe Root (86 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (71 not out) flayed New Zealand bowlers at Headingley in a blistering 111-run stand as England cruised to the target in just over an hour on the fifth day.

Bairstow, whose masterful 162 lifted England from a precarious 55-6 in the first innings, played yet another aggressive knock as he registered England’s second fastest-ever test half century off just 30 balls.

Bairstow finished off the game in style when he belted off-spinner Michael Bracewell for a four and a six in a superb 44-ball unbeaten knock.

New Zealand had started the day on a high when Tim Southee had Ollie Pope (82) clean bowled in the first over when play resumed after lunch.

But Bairstow once again exhibited his power-hitting prowess as he provided the new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum a perfect start to their new roles.

England won the first test by five wickets at Lord’s and then chased down 299 runs at Nottingham for a five-wicket win in the second test.

