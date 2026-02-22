T20 World Cup, Super 8s: Expectant Sri Lanka’s hopes dashed as they throw away golden chance to beat a still tentative England

More than the two points that England took home with a 51-run win, this is the sort of result that would do a world of good to their confidence going ahead in this T20 World Cup. Not often you see a largely tentative England side confront slow, spin-friendly conditions and come out on top. On Sunday, the Lankan fans at the hilly country town of Pallekele unfortunately saw it all, witnessing their team crumble at the first instance of pressure.

In the first-half of this afternoon fixture, the exasperated faces of England batsmen, each falling because of their failure to adjust to the Pallekele surface, brought flashes of many below-par performances in similar conditions. But within an hour, amidst dark clouds looming in the background, the disappointment shifted to the faces of local fans. In the Sri Lanka dressing room, head coach Sanath Jayasuriya buried his face in his palms, unable to witness how the plot unravelled all too quickly for his bruised team. Bowling coach Lasith Malinga sat alone in the dressing room balcony, muttering a few words, perhaps wondering how the batting unit threw the game away inside the first six overs.

Just days before the T20 World Cup got underway, when these two teams played each other in a bilateral series, Pallekele had turned their backs on this Sri Lanka team. After being whitewashed, in a rare instance in the Island nation, videos of fans venting their anger at the Sri Lanka players had gone viral. Yet, when Australia came last week, they got behind their team to see them script a stunning win. So when they assembled in huge numbers again on Sunday, with the hope that their team will avenge for the series loss, one couldn’t have faulted them.

After all, since that listless performance and despite losing two of their key players, pieces were falling in place for Sri Lanka. Of course, after that commanding win over Australia, there was the loss to Zimbabwe, but still hope floated among them. It would have definitely skyrocketed when Sri Lankan bowling attack did well to keep England’s top-order quiet in the powerplay.

For a team brimming with aggressive batsmen, England have been playing like they have been held back for reasons best known to them. These are usually, very expressive bold batsmen, but even during the India-leg of matches, there was tentativeness. With all their Super 8s matches in Sri Lanka, their future in the tournament depended on whether they could get rid of that.

Jos Buttler, the face of this batting, has struggled so hard to put bat on ball that when he departed for a 14-ball 7, Dunith Wellalage seemed to have done more good to the batsman than harm. If Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton batted as if they were alien to these conditions, Harry Brook and Sam Curran showed they don’t have enough stomach to graft an innings. The exception, though, was opener Phil Salt. For a batsman whose sole intention is to inflict as much damage as possible in the powerplay, even if it means risking his wicket, Salt put his head down and played to the conditions. Unlike the rest, when he wanted to free his arms, he preferred to hit straight as his 62 off 40 looked invaluable for England. They were also helped by a cameo from Will Jacks in the end which took them to 146/9.

As Nasser Hussain mentioned on air, “England accidently got their plans right” as they started their defence with the pace of Jofra Archer and spin of Jacks. All that was needed from Sri Lanka was one of their top three played a big innings with a lot riding on Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Instead, in space of 19 deliveries, Archer and Jacks finished off the game in the softest of ways.

Nissanka, centurion against Australia, perfectly timed a flick but found the fielder at deep mid-wicket, who had just been moved to protect the boundary. In the next over, Mendis tried to play Jacks straight, but as the ball gripped and turned, he was guilty of pushing it straight to the bowler. Off the next delivery, Pavan Rathnayake tried to swing to the hills and ended up getting caught at cover before Archer returned to send back Kamil Mishara. By the time Jacks had Wellalage caught at mid-on, the match was in England’s bag as Sri Lanka saw the game that was in their grip, slip away in no time. From 34/5, all that they could manage was 95.

Brief scores: England 146/9 (Phil Salt 62, Dunith Wellalage 3/26) beat Sri Lanka 95 all out in 16.4 overs (Dasun Shanka 30, Will Jacks 3/22) by 51 runs.