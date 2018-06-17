England beat Australia by 38 runs to lead ODI series 2-0

England‘s David Willey and Liam Plunkett celebrate after the match. (Source: Reuters) ‘s David Willey and Liam Plunkett celebrate after the match. (Source: Reuters)

Jason Roy’s century trumped Shaun Marsh’s as England beat Australia by 38 runs in the second one-day international to lead the five-match series 2-0 on Saturday.

Opening batsman Roy was unruffled by two rain breaks in scoring 120 off 108 balls, and stand-in captain Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 91 to lift England’s total to 342-8, its highest ODI score against Australia.

Marsh kept the visitors in the hunt with a gritty 131 _ his first ODI century since 2013 _ until he was eighth man out in the 46th over. Liam Plunkett (4-53), who bowled Marsh, and Adil Rashid (3-70) saw off Australia for 304 with 17 balls to spare.

Buttler led England after regular captain Eoin Morgan pulled out just before the toss due to back spasms.

