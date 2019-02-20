Toggle Menu
England batsmen must curb aggression in ODI series: Eoin Morganhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/england-batsmen-must-curb-aggression-in-odi-series-eoin-morgan-5593240/

England batsmen must curb aggression in ODI series: Eoin Morgan

England are keen to respond to a 2-1 defeat in the three-match test series but the world's top-ranked ODI side are well aware of the challenges they face.

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates after reaching a half century with Joe Root in 3rd ODI against India
England’s ODI success in recent years has installed them as top contenders for the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

England’s batsmen must curb their attacking instincts on tough Caribbean pitches to extend their dominance in the limited-overs game, skipper Eoin Morgan said ahead of Wednesday’s first one-day international against the West Indies.

England are keen to respond to a 2-1 defeat in the three-match test series but the world’s top-ranked ODI side are well aware of the challenges they face to claim a 10th consecutive series success in the 50-over format.

“Coming here poses one of our stronger challenges because the surfaces do not lend themselves to expansive, aggressive cricket — it’s more about sticking to your game plan,” Morgan told reporters.

“Any side can be a threat on the day. West Indies are very strong at the moment and we’re not taking them lightly.”

England’s ODI success in recent years has installed them as top contenders for the World Cup starting May 30 which they host along with Wales and Morgan said that his team were at ease with the tag despite having never claimed the trophy.

“There’s a chance we’ll go in favourites. We’ve spoken about it and don’t mind the tag, we’ve learnt to be at ease with it,” Morgan added.

“Every series that we’ve played has almost been a rehearsal for the build-up for the big occasion so I can’t imagine anything is going to change.

“We’re excited about it because we’ve been building to it for so long.”

Advertising

England play five ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals against the West Indies.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Salman Butt hopes for Pakistan return, replaces Mohammad Hafeez in PSL 2019
2 India vs Pakistan at ICC World Cup 2019: Who said what on the game after the Pulwama attack
3 PSL 2019: After IMG-Reliance's exit, Pakistan Super League gets new producer