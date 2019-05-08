England not to use new Duke ball for Ashes designated to make it a ‘fair contest’

England will not experiment with new Dukes ball in Ashes 2019 and continue with old ball duke ball which has created problems for Australian batsmen in the past. Since 2001, Australia have not won Ashes in England and England & Wales Cricket Board managing director Ashley Giles wants to keep it that way.

Advertising

The new Dukes ball with a less pronounced seam similar to Kookaburra was supposed to make it a “fair contest” between the bat and ball instead of bowlers rushing through the batting lineup under three days.

Giles was well-aware of questions that were coming his way after his move to use the home advantage.

“People will say that, but that’s why we want to be on the front foot. We didn’t want to appear as though we were doing this underhandedly.” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Advertising

“I’ve spoken to Cricket Australia, they were fine, and I’ve spoken to Cricket Ireland (who play at Lord’s in July). It’s not as though we’re talking about playing against a bowling attack that isn’t very good.” he clarified.

Giles pointed out that the Australian bowlers are quite handy themselves with a fast bowling lineup that includes Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson.

James Anderson, England’s highest Test wicket-taker, troubles most batsmen with the duke in swinging overcast conditions. The former England off-spinner wants him to have an advantage over visitors.

“There are elements of risk in choosing to go with this other ball. But clearly Jimmy Anderson is one of our best weapons, one of the best bowlers who has ever played the game, and we want to bring him into the game. We just want to be upfront and honest.” he explained.

“Test cricket has definitely sped up in the last few years but it’s not about having a two-day game. It’s about having a fair contest. My concern was that this 2019 ball would make conditions too batter friendly on good Test wickets in the middle of summer.” he further added.