scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

England and Pakistan to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness

With Buttler set to miss the Karachi leg as he recovers from a knee injury, the side will be led by Moeen Ali, whose grandfather came to England from Pakistan after the second World War.

Moeen Ali during a nets session at the National Stadium in Karachi. (Photo: PCB/Twitter)

England will kick off their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on Tuesday with the first of a seven-match Twenty20 series which assumes even more importance for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month.

England were initially scheduled to tour Pakistan last year but it did not materialise because of security concerns. Jos Buttler’s men were only given the green light to tour this year after a security team evaluated the situation on the ground.

England will play four matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December to play three tests in the second leg of the tour.

With Buttler set to miss the Karachi leg as he recovers from a knee injury, the side will be led by Moeen Ali, whose grandfather came to England from Pakistan after the second World War.

“It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputize for Jos Buttler, while he recovers from injury, and captain England,” Moeen wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

READ |Back to his roots: Moeen Ali likely to be England captain for Pakistan tour

“Of course, this tour is important for cricket and it is also crucial for us as a side.

“Seven T20s will be a stern test in these conditions and a good pointer for where we are, ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month,” added the all-rounder.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005 but at least 10 members of the current squad have some experience of local conditions courtesy of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) stints.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

One of them, Alex Hales, will be particularly keen to impress after his three-year absence from international cricket due to an off-field issue.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to shrug off the disappointment of losing to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

Skipper Babar Azam’s slump in form, and their overall batting approach in 20-overs cricket, have been major talking points and Pakistan will look to iron out the kinks during the course of the series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
Advertisement

England begin their Twenty20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on Oct. 22, a day before Pakistan’s opener against arch-rivals India in Melbourne.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:35:11 pm
Next Story

Mani Ratnam on bringing together the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1: ‘I didn’t look at it that way, they were very keen…’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: India, Australia cricketers practice ahead of 1st T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 19: Latest News