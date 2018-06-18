Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
England all-rounders Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes set to miss ODI series against Australia

England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are set to miss the remainder of the five-match ODI series against Australia due to injuries.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 18, 2018 6:43:36 pm
England's Ben Stokes during training at Headingley, Leeds Ben Stokes is suffering from a torn hamstring. (Source: Reuters)
England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are set to miss the remainder of the five-match ODI series against Australia due to injuries. Both the players are yet to recover from the injuries they sustained previously. While Woakes is yet to recover from a right quad tear he sustained at Emerald Headingley in the second Test against Pakistan, Stokes is still recuperating from the torn hamstring sustained a couple of weeks ago.

In a statement released the ECB provided updates on both the cricketers. “Chris Woakes has had an injection for the knee issue last Monday and will now undertake a rehabilitation and conditioning programme to address both injuries. A date for return cannot be specified at this stage, but he will not be available before the India Royal London ODI series,” the statement read.

“England and Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes’ torn left hamstring is progressing well. He can bat fully and is now able to run at 90 percent capacity. He will commence his return to bowling programme this week,” it added.

The English camp is hoping that Stokes will be fit for the crucial series against India which begins next month. Both the players had featured in the recently concluded IPL. Meanwhile, skipper Eion Morgan, who was ruled out due to a back spasm is expected to return for training. England are currently involved in a five-match ODI series against Australia. They lead the series 2-0 and will look to seal the series in the next match.

