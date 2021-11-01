ENG all but book semifinal spot after win over SL: A look at the points table so far

Group 1

England:

With their 26-run win over Sri Lanka, England have all but sealed their semifinal spot. Even if South Africa or Australia tie with them on points, England’s superior run rate (+3.183) should see them through.

South Africa:

If South Africa beat Bangladesh and but then lose to in-form England they will have to depend on how the results of the other games go.

Australia:

Australia, despite the loss to England, have a chance of advancing if they win their next two games, against Bangladesh and West Indies.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka have just two points and will have to beat West Indies in their last game to have an outside chance. But for this to happen, Sri Lanka will hope that Australia and South Africa lose their last two games.

West Indies:

West Indies have to win their next two games, against Sri Lanka and Australia. If Bangladesh beat Australia and South Africa lose both their games then West Indies can go through.

Bangladesh:

Bangladesh (0 points) have to register big wins to drastically improve their net run rate (-1-069) and then hope other results go their way.

Group 2

Pakistan:

Sitting atop the group with six points, Pakistan face Namibia and Scotland in their remaining two games. They will be in trouble only if they lose both their games and then other results don’t go in their favour.

India:

India have to win their remaining three games, against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland and then hope New Zealand and Afghanistan lose at least one of their remaining games. But they will need to improve their net run rate (-1.609) to improve their chances of advancing.

New Zealand:

New Zealand will have to win their remaining three games, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland, to be guaranteed of going through.

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan’s two remaining games are against New Zealand and India. If they can pull off wins in both games they will qualify.

Scotland (0 points) and Namibia (2 points) each play the three big teams in the group, Pakistan, New Zealand and India in their remaining games.