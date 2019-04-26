England’s Alex Hales banned for 21 days for recreational drug use: Report

Toggle Menu
England batsman and World Cup contender Alex Hales has been handed a 21-day ban from cricket from recreational drug use, according to a report.

Alex Hales has reportedly been banned for ‘recreational drug use’. (Source: File)

England batsman Alex Hales has been handed a 21-day ban from cricket from recreational drug use, according to a report from The Guardian. The right-handed batsman missed the start of Royal London Cup campaign for his county side Nottinghamshire.

The club, on last Thursday, had started that Hales had “made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons” and set no date for his return.

But as per a report from The Guardian, the 30-year, who was named in England’s preliminary World Cup squad, is undergoing a suspension after failing England and Wales Cricket Board’s recreational drugs policy for the second time in his career.

The report adds that the cricketer is still expected to attend England’s training camp in Cardiff in the upcoming weekend. The batsman was suspended and fined by ECB in 2018 after he and Ben Stokes were involved in a street fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

The drugs violation was reportedly undiscovered after the batsman underwent a routine hair follicle test, which all England men and women cricketers are contracted to undergo at the start and end of every season.

