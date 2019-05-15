England make a 359 run chase against Pakistan look easy

England made a massive 359 run chase in the third ODI against Pakistan look like a cakewalk. The six English batsmen who were involved in the run chase hit at least one six in their innings and were clear that they would like to finish the game as soon as possible. The pitch didn’t exactly favour the bowlers, but England’s batsmen finished the task with 31 balls to spare.

This was fourth-fastest 350-plus ODI run chase. The run chase also dented Pakistan bowlers’ confidence as they struggled to stay in the game right from the start and never looked like they were in the game even after wickets fell.

Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy were off to a flier and laid a foundation for the run chase. Shaheen Afridi dropped a dolly at mid-off giving Roy a lifeline in the 8th over.

Things went from bad to worse for Afridi as he remained wicketless, and gave 83 runs in his 10 overs. Pakistan had a chance to make a comeback in the 19th over but Faheem Ashraf dropped Bairstow off his own bowling. Any hope for the visitors was crushed as Moeen Ali was dropped twice in the later stages of the game.

England’s batsmen capitalised on the Pakistan bowlers’ inability to bowl yorkers. The short balls were sent into the stands, mostly by Bairstow, who scored another quickfire ODI century.

The brand of cricket they played had a massive impact on Pakistan bowlers body language. The batsmen whose catches were dropped carried did not drop the pace and were unafraid to take the aerial route again. Runs came from both the ends, with the new batsmen not looking to curb their urge to hit boundaries so that they settle down at the crease.

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen summed up England’s approach with the single tweet comparing them with Australia of the 2000s.

This England ODI side is like that great Aussie side…if Hayden didn’t get you, then Ponting would & if they missed out, Gilchrist would. This England team, the same, Roy, Bairstow, Buttler etc… SOOOOO good! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) 15 May 2019

The only positive for Pakistan was that their opener Imam-ul-Haq scoring his maiden ODI 150. He anchored the innings, staying on in the death overs. With the foundation they got, Pakistan should have got more runs on the board towards the end but they lost 6 wickets in 46 deliveries. The only bowler who stood out in the match was England’s Chris Woakes, who picked four wickets in the match, including two in the first powerplay.