England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Brook’s ENG take on Hope’s WI in Mumbai; Toss, Playing XI updates

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harry Brook-led England will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The game begins at 7:00 PM IST.

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch here

Both England and West Indies begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns with wins. While the West Indies romped home comfortably against Scotland, winning the tie by 35 runs in Kolkata, England were pushed to the wall by the small mountain nation of Nepal in their tournament opener. It was only Sam Curran’s last-over heroics that saw England defend 10 runs off the final six deliveries and take two crucial points from the match-up.

The two sides have played 38 T20Is against each other, with England leading 19-18 in the head-to-head. One match ended up as a no result. England have also won seven of their last eight completed matches, dating back to their win in St Lucia during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

WI vs ENG Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett.

Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 05:29 PM IST England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: ENG vs WI H2H in T20Is Total Matches: 38 England won: 19 West Indies: 18 No Result: 1 Feb 11, 2026 05:19 PM IST England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Predicted Playing XIs England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosain, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie. Feb 11, 2026 05:01 PM IST England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Squads West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales. England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett. Feb 11, 2026 04:50 PM IST England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England vs. West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match, taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The high-octane clash will see two sides flex their power-hitting muscle in the high-scoring ground. Stay tuned as we build up the exciting clash for you!