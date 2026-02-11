Live now

England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Brook’s ENG take on Hope’s WI in Mumbai; Toss, Playing XI updates

ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Scorecard Updates: Harry Brook's England lock horn with Shai Hope's West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Mumbai on Wednesday. The game begins at 7:00 PM IST.

ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harry Brook-led England will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The game begins at 7:00 PM IST.

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch here

Story continues below this ad

Both England and West Indies begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns with wins. While the West Indies romped home comfortably against Scotland, winning the tie by 35 runs in Kolkata, England were pushed to the wall by the small mountain nation of Nepal in their tournament opener. It was only Sam Curran’s last-over heroics that saw England defend 10 runs off the final six deliveries and take two crucial points from the match-up.

The two sides have played 38 T20Is against each other, with England leading 19-18 in the head-to-head. One match ended up as a no result. England have also won seven of their last eight completed matches, dating back to their win in St Lucia during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

WI vs ENG Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett.

SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM SF VS AFG T20 WORLD CUP MATCH

Live Updates
Feb 11, 2026 05:29 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: ENG vs WI H2H in T20Is

Total Matches: 38

England won: 19

West Indies: 18

No Result: 1

Feb 11, 2026 05:19 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosain, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

Feb 11, 2026 05:01 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett.

Feb 11, 2026 04:50 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England vs. West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match, taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The high-octane clash will see two sides flex their power-hitting muscle in the high-scoring ground.

Stay tuned as we build up the exciting clash for you!

‘Don’t worry, mom. I’ll take care of the water’: The night that made Rovman Powell

West Indies bowler Rovman Powell drops a catch during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and West Indies, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Rovman Powell, the big-hitting Caribbean star who makes bowlers around the world lose sleep, now plays in leagues for money that would have seemed like a fairy tale to that boy with wet feet. But he remembers those damp nights with the clarity of yesterday. “I knew the importance of a male figure in the house,” he says simply. “I was that male figure.”

“My mom was a single mother, and my sister was there. As a male, part of your job is to protect. It felt natural thing to do”,’ he adds.

READ MORE FROM SRIRAM VEERA

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments