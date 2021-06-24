scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to open T20 series

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England reached its target of 130 with 17 balls to spare.

By: AP | Cardiff |
Updated: June 24, 2021 9:48:10 am
ENG vs SL 1st T20IEngland's Jos Buttler hits 4 runs o9ff the bowling of Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, during the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff, Wales, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

England eased to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka to open their Twenty20 series on Wednesday in Cardiff.

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England reached its target of 130 with 17 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka was limited to 129-7 after winning the toss as Adil Rashid and Sam Curran each claimed two wickets. Dasun Shanaka led the visitors with 50.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jason Roy and Buttler then combined for an opening 80 before Roy was caught by Danushka Gunathilaka for 36 in the 10th over.

Highlights:

Buttler continued to hammer away and reached 50 two overs later before Dawid Malan was bowled for 7 by Isuru Udana to leave England 112-2.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, who finished unbeaten for 13, then powered England to its target.

The three-match series continues at Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

WTC final
WTC final, Day 5 in pics: Shami brings India back in fight
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 24: Latest News