ENG vs SA: Stuart Broad completes 100 Test wickets at Lord’s, joins James Anderson in the elite list

England pacer Stuart Broad on Thursday became only the second bowler to take 100 Test wickets at the iconic Lord’s ground. The 35-year-old joined his fellow teammate James Anderson, who was on-field to welcome him in celebration.
James Anderson has 117* wickets at the Lord’s.
On the second day of the first Test against South Africa, Broad dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne to join the elite list.
Broad became only the fourth bowler to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue after Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, and James Anderson.
Muralitharan has achieved the feat at three venues: Galle (111), Kandy (117) and the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground (156) in Colombo. Rangna Herath has bagged 100 wickets at the Galle International Stadium, Galle.
Broad (553*) is ten scalps away from equalling his Ashes rival and could well pass him by the end of the current series. In terms of quick bowlers, Anderson (658*) would be the only man separating Broad at the top once overtaking the Australian.
Meanwhile, South Africa strengthened its grip on the first cricket test by dismissing England for 165 before moving onto 289-7 after a late flurry of boundaries at Lord’s on Thursday.
The Proteas ended Day 2 with a lead of 124 and in a good position to hand England a first test loss under the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.
Jansen will start Day 3 in the middle with Kagiso Rabada (3), the fast bowler who took 5-52 to help dismiss England for 165 before lunch Thursday.
Players to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue
Muttiah Muralitharan – Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo – 166
Muttiah Muralitharan – Asgiriya Stadium, Kandy – 117
James Anderson – Lord’s, London – 117*
Muttiah Muralitharan – Galle International Stadium, Galle – 111
Rangana Herath – Galle International Stadium, Galle – 100
Stuart Broad – Lord’s, London – 100*
