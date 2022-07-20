scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

ENG vs SA: South Africa spoil Ben Stokes’ final ODI with 62-run win

Stokes, who announced he’s retiring from ODIs to ease his workload as test captain and for Twenty20s, bowled five wicketless overs for 44 runs before being dismissed for five. It was Stokes' 105th ODI appearance and he left to a standing ovation.

By: AP | Chester-le-street |
Updated: July 20, 2022 7:37:23 am
ENG SAEngland's Ben Stokes leaves the pitch after being caught LBW during his last ODI during the first One Day International match between England and South Africa at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England, Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 134 and Anrich Nortje’s four wickets led South Africa to a 62-run victory over England in staggering heat to spoil Ben Stokes’ final one-day international appearance on Tuesday.

The Proteas recorded 333 for five as Van der Dussen, who hit his third ODI century, shared century stands with Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77) after winning the toss at Riverside Ground in the opener of the three-match series. Van der Dussen’s previous ODI high was 129 not out against India in January.

England was all out for 271 in response on a day of record heat across Britain, where the temperature hit 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit). Matthew Potts, on his debut, bowled four overs before feeling ill and leaving the field.

“He went off to cool down, but I don’t think he ever quite felt well enough to come back on,” captain Jos Buttler said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy
England’s Jos Buttler leaves the pitch after being caught and bowled by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi during the first One Day International match between England and South Africa at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England, Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Stokes, who announced he’s retiring from ODIs to ease his workload as test captain and for Twenty20s, bowled five wicketless overs for 44 runs before being dismissed for five. It was Stokes’ 105th ODI appearance and he left to a standing ovation.

Liam Livingstone’s spin accounted for the two top scorers — Van der Dussen clean bowled and Markram holing out in the space of three deliveries. Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Brydon Carse each took one apiece.

England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow shared a 102-run partnership before Roy (43) holed out off captain Keshav Maharaj in the 19th over. Markram then had Bairstow (63) leg before wicket to leave the hosts at 125 for 2.

ENG vs SA 1st ODI Highlights

In stepped Stokes but not for long. He made just 5 from 11 balls before missing on an attempted reverse sweep for leg before wicket to Markram.

Joe Root kept things interesting with 86 runs off 77 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, before Anrich Nortje enticed him to deflect it into his stumps as England slumped to 252 for 7. That was after Buttler and Moeen Ali were undone by the spin of Tabraiz Shamsi and after Livingstone dragged Lungi Ngidi into his stumps.

Nortje then took the remaining three wickets.

The second ODI is Friday at Old Trafford.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Magadh University, Bihar

Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support
Delhi Confidential

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Lessons from Lanka crisis

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Run over by truck

Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus

Prophet remarks row: SC says Nupur Sharma won’t be arrested for now

Prophet remarks row: SC says Nupur Sharma won’t be arrested for now

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
EIA rules amended

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News