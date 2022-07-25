ENG vs SA: Playing all formats will become tough, says Quinton de Kock

July 25, 2022 12:58:15 pm
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock says it will become difficult for players to participate in all three formats of cricket if more games continue to be added to the sport’s packed schedule.
Cricket’s busy calendar attracted criticism when England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODI) this month.
Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram last week said he understood the reasons behind Stokes’s decision, while ex-England captain Nasser Hussain described the global cricket schedule as “madness”.
“It’s going to start being tough for players — three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar,” De Kock told reporters on Sunday, after England’s third ODI against South Africa was abandoned due to rain.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it (play all three formats), I am happy for them. But guys need to take decisions into their own hands.”
The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from test cricket in December, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
“I’ve been roped in to play a couple of leagues but that’s my own consequence,” De Kock said. “I am happy to do it.
“It’s still a sacrifice but I’m slowly getting to an age where I need to think about where I want to be in my career. As long as I can do it at my own pace then I am happy.
“When you’re still young you need to play all three formats and get certain things done in your career. It starts getting harder as you start getting older and the body doesn’t cooperate like it used to. It’s just a management thing.”
England and South Africa meet in three Twenty20 internationals, starting in Bristol on Wednesday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Latest News
Shehnaaz Gill sports vintage look in new photoshoot, fans cannot get enough of her beauty
Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’
Man arrested for repeatedly raping 7-year-old daughter in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case in Mumbai over death threats, stalking
Monkeypox: No need to be afraid, those infected stable now, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George
Explained: How Maruti and other automakers are driving into the metaverse
Pathaan: YRF introduces Deepika Padukone’s fierce gun-toting character, watch video
Zomato share price today: Zomato shares plunge over 14% to a new lifetime low as pre-IPO investors lock-in period ends
Watershed moment for India: PM Modi on Droupadi Murmu assuming presidency
COMEDK results: Early result announcement concern students; authorities assure of reimbursement
‘Winning national award is out of one’s hand but I am glad it happened for this film’
How quilt-making became a ray of hope for Rajasthan’s Kalbelia community amid Covid-19