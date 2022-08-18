scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

ENG vs SA: Paul Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord’s

Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets and Kagiso Rabada contributed two as England slumped to 116 for six before rain brought a premature close to play.

By: Reuters | London |
August 18, 2022 9:04:11 am
South Africa's Anrich Nortje, second right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonathan Bairstow during the first day of the test match between England and South Africa at Lord's cricket ground in London. (AP)

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood is confident their bowlers can get them back into the first test against South Africa after the visiting seamers tore through their top order at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Former England white-ball captain Collingwood told reporters they would not worry too much about the disappointing first day.

“The exciting thing is seeing what our world-class bowlers themselves can do on that pitch,” he said.

“I guess when you’re playing shots and trying to put the opponents under pressure you will lose wickets … but there’s certainly a lot in that wicket and if it plays exactly the same tomorrow I’m looking forward to our bowlers making inroads.”

England’s attacking style of play, nicknamed ‘Bazball’ because of new coach Brendon McCullum, saw them record four wins in a row in June-July, each time successfully chasing over 275 to win against New Zealand and India.

But Ollie Pope was their only bright spark on Wednesday, the Surrey batsman scoring an unbeaten 61.

“I thought he was composed, he looked busy at the crease, and on a wicket that was obviously giving them quite a lot of assistance,” said Collingwood.

“Hopefully he can get us into a position where we can see where we are, and I guess we won’t know that until we’ve bowled on that same surface.”

England play two more matches against South Africa after the Lord’s test.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:04:11 am

