ENG vs SA ODI: England debutant Matthew Potts falls ill as players, spectators suffer exhaustion in staggering heat

Updated: July 20, 2022 8:43:33 am
The UK heatwave affected the England vs South Africa first ODI at Chester-le-Street as well on a day of record heat across Britain, where the temperature hit 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit). England debutant Matthew Potts bowled four overs before feeling ill and leaving the field.
“He went off to cool down, but I don’t think he ever quite felt well enough to come back on,” captain Jos Buttler said.
Potts was seen sitting in the changing room and rehydrated with a fan on his face.
Britain shattered its record for the highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, as the U.K.’s national weather forecaster said such highs are now a fact of life in a country ill-prepared for such extremes.
Subscriber Only Stories
It got tough for other players as well to take the field as they resorted to iced towels around the neck. The medics team was also seen patrolling the boundary providing further drinks and ice packs to cool the players down.
According to English media reports, spectators were also not so lucky on the ground as hundreds have had to take relief and respite behind the stands. Several fans were spotted slumped against buildings behind the stands in their attempt to find shade.
Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 134 and Anrich Nortje’s four wickets led South Africa to a 62-run victory over England to spoil Ben Stokes’ final one-day international appearance on Tuesday.
The second ODI is Friday at Old Trafford.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
Latest News
ENG vs SA ODI: England debutant Matthew Potts falls ill as players, spectators suffer exhaustion in sweltering heat
Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’
Why Rajendra Kumar was known as the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ of Bollywood, his films ran for at least 25 weeks in theatres
When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his actor friend, Om Puri saved his life
Redmi K50i launch Live Updates: The Redmi K-series comes back to India
How Robert Downey Jr found a way to build confidence in life
Chennai News Live: Govt transfers Collector, SP after Kallakurichi violence; Centre seeks clarifications from state on anti-NEET Bill
Daily Briefing: Rupee falls below 80 against dollar; why a UP sanitation worker was sacked over photos of Modi, Yog
Delhi: On day 3 of CUET, candidates continue facing technical issues
Sri Lanka Crisis News Live Updates: Sri Lanka to elect new President to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa
NEP model in Karnataka soon, madrasas to have mainstream subjects: Education minister
ENG vs SA: South Africa spoil Ben Stokes’ final ODI with 62-run win