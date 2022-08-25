ENG vs SA Live 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

ENG vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first test appearance since January after being selected Wednesday for the second match of the series against South Africa, having proved his fitness to England captain Ben Stokes following a string of niggling injuries.

With no other opener in the squad, Zak Crawley was retained in the team but he will go into the match with the pressure firmly on him, with his average this summer having dropped to 16.40 across 10 test innings. South Africa are yet to name its team for the second Test.

Check all the details of the upcoming 2nd Test match between England and South Africa:

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will begin on Thursday (August 25).

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match Day 1 will start at 3:30 PM IST.

How can I watch England vs South Africa 2nd Test match on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.