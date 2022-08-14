scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

ENG vs SA: Duanne Olivier ruled out of Test series against England

Olivier sustained a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear during the four-day tour match against England Lions.

By: Sports Desk |
August 14, 2022 2:21:13 pm
Duanne Olivier has been ruled out due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear. (Twitter/CSA)

South Africa fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Olivier sustained the injury during the four-day tour match against England Lions at The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence in Canterbury.

“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle,” said South Africa’s team doctor, Dr Hashendra Ramjee.

“Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team.”

However, CSA has not named any replacement for the injured pacer.

Dean Elgar-led South Africa will lock horns with Ben Stokes’ England at Lord’s for the first Test, starting from August 17. The second Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 25. The third Test of the series will be played at the Kia Oval in London from September 8.

South Africa Squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman

England vs South Africa Schedule

1st Test: August 17-21 (Lord’s Cricket Ground, London)

2nd Test: August 25-29 (Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester)

3rd Test: September 8-12 (Kia Oval, London)

