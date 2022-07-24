scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: England and South Africa are all set to face each other in the series decider today in Leeds.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 24, 2022 1:06:37 pm
South Africa vs EnglandEngland and South Africa are all set to face each other in the series decider today in Leeds. (AP)

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: England and South Africa are all set to face each other in the series decider today in Leeds. England had beaten South Africa by 118 runs in the rain-affected second ODI. South Africa had won the first match by 62 runs at Durham on Tuesday when England allrounder Ben Stokes made his final ODI appearance.

Here is all you need to know about the 3rd England-South Africa ODI.

England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA) 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

Where will the 3rd ODI between England vs South Africa be held?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will take place at Leeds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

What time will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will start at 5:30 pm IST on Sunday, July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How to watch the live streaming of England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

England vs South Africa Predicted XI:

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa  XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?
Behind the Art

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 24: Latest News