ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: England and South Africa are all set to face each other in the series decider today in Leeds. England had beaten South Africa by 118 runs in the rain-affected second ODI. South Africa had won the first match by 62 runs at Durham on Tuesday when England allrounder Ben Stokes made his final ODI appearance.

Here is all you need to know about the 3rd England-South Africa ODI.

England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA) 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

Where will the 3rd ODI between England vs South Africa be held?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will take place at Leeds.

What time will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will start at 5:30 pm IST on Sunday, July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How to watch the live streaming of England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between England vs South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

England vs South Africa Predicted XI:

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo