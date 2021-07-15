ENG vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan clash during final ODI

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan were involved in a hilarious argument after a catch in the third ODI. (AP Photo)

Pakistan’s poor display in its 3-0 defeat to England’s second-string team in the one-day series was indefensible.

During the third ODI, there were a number of moments when the men in green let the match slip away from their grasp. One such incident that could have caused much embarassment to the visitors occured during England’s run-chase of 332.

Lewis Gregory, who was batting on 77 off 68 balls, hit one up in the air off Haris Rauf’s bowling. However, a mistimed shot resulted in a catching opportunity for wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, Shadab Khan, from mid-off came running towards the ball, resulting in confusion between the two before finally taking a good catch.

What followed was a hilarious mid-match moment of anger between the two.

Former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara expressed his views on the catch and said, “Sarfaraz Ahmed had no interest in going for that catch, yet Shadab Khan was being told off by Sarfaraz for taking a catch that should have been taken by the wicket-keeper.”

Taptaan bichara end main substitute fielder ke torr pe aya aur wahan pe bhi zaleel hogaya. Hate to see the end of #Sarfraz like this, a player like Shadab whom he had mentored is blaming him for leaving a catch in quite some fashion on an international stage 🤦🏻‍♂️ #ENGvsPAK #Shadab pic.twitter.com/URJki3MW0P — Hashim Imran (@Hashue) July 14, 2021

In the end, England chased down the target by 3 wickets and won the series by 3-0.