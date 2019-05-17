Eng vs Pak 4th ODI Live Score, England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online: Imam-ul-Haq walks off after sustaining elbow injury

England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Jos Buttler, who slammed a century in the second ODI, is expected to return as captain as England aim to clinch a series victory as they play Pakistan in their fourth one day international in Nottingham on Friday. Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, is ruled out of the clash at Trent Bridge after being suspended for one ODI and fined 40 per cent of his match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third ODI.
Jonny Bairstow blasted his seventh ODI century in the third ODI as the hosts won by six wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with two games to play. England vs Pakistan fourth ODI will be telecast on Sony Six and the live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.
50 up for PAK
After Imam's early departure due to injury, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman take things in control as the duo help Pakistan cross the 50-run-mark inside 9 overs. Fakhar is batting on 28 from 17 deliveries, his partner is on 18 in the same number of balls.
Huge blow for PAK
Imam eventually walks off the pitch. With the World Cup approaching, Pakistan should hope that the injury is not serious. Meanwhile, coach Mickey Arthur covers his face in despair. Babar Azam is the new man out in the middle.
Injury update
We are just three overs into the match and Imam is down on the ground. A short-pitched delivery by Mark Wood takes an inside edge and hits the batsman on his elbow. The batsman looks in serious pain and is attended by the physio.
Openers start cautiously
Pakistan openers start cautiously as two runs come off the first over. Mark Wood will bowl the second over for the hosts.
HERE WE GO!
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are out in the middle to start the Pakistan innings. Jofra Archer will start the proceedings for the hosts.
Changes in PLAYING XI
England make five changes:
IN - James Vince, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood
OUT - Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, and Chris Woakes
Three changes for Pakistan:
IN - Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hasnain
OUT - Haris Sohail, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf
Pakistan Playing XI
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan
England Playing XI
James Vince, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood
TOSS!
England won the toss and elected to field first
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the 4th ODI between England and Pakistan. Jos Buttler is likely to return in the playing eleven and will be leading the team against Pakistan in the fourth ODI on Friday. Morgan, England’s regular limited-overs skipper, will not feature in the clash after being handed a one-match suspension and fined 40 percent of his match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the previous ODI. After the first match was washed out due to poor weather conditions, the hosts went to win the next two ODIs of the 5-match series and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.