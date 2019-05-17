Eng vs Pak 4th ODI Live Score, England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online: Imam-ul-Haq walks off after sustaining elbow injury

England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Jos Buttler, who slammed a century in the second ODI, is expected to return as captain as England aim to clinch a series victory as they play Pakistan in their fourth one day international in Nottingham on Friday. Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, is ruled out of the clash at Trent Bridge after being suspended for one ODI and fined 40 per cent of his match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third ODI.

Jonny Bairstow blasted his seventh ODI century in the third ODI as the hosts won by six wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with two games to play. England vs Pakistan fourth ODI will be telecast on Sony Six and the live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.