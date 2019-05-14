Eng vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, England vs Pakistan Live Score: Fakhar Zaman falls earlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/eng-vs-pak-3rd-odi-live-cricket-score-online-england-vs-pakistan-live-score-5727281/
Eng vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, England vs Pakistan Live Score: Fakhar Zaman falls early
Eng vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, England vs Pakistan ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With focus on World Cup, England and Pakistan battle each other.
England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a run-fest in the previous encounter, England and Pakistan battle once again in the third one-day international at Bristol. This ground has always witnessed high scoring games and this one promises to be no less.
Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid did not train with England on Monday and are set to be rested for the third one-day international against Pakistan in Bristol. Allrounder Tom Curran might get a game today and make his mark in the run-up to the World Cup.
Eng vs Pak 3rd ODI: Catch live score and updates
BOWLED!
BOWLED! Chris Woakes with a peach of a delivery which gets rid of Babar Azam for 15. after being hit for two back to back fours, Woakes returns with a brilliant inswinger to which the batsman has no answer. PAK- 27/2
GONE
OUT! A wicket in the first over of the match as Fakhar Zaman departs. Centurion in the last match, and he departs for just 2 - pokes Woakes outside off, and offers a catch to Root in the cordon. Woakes celebrates. PAK- 7/1
Let's Play
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are at the crease. Imam-ul-Haq is on strike. Chris Woakes will open the attack for England.
Team Changes
England make two changes. Tom Curran and Joe Denly come in for Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid. For Pakistan, Junaid Khan replaces Yasir Shah.
England (Playing XI):
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett
Pakistan (Playing XI):
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi
Toss
England have won the toss and have opted to field.
England win the toss and elect to bowl first in the third #ENGvPAK ODI at Bristol.
After a run-fest in the previous encounter, England and Pakistan battle once again in the third one-day international at Bristol. This ground has always witnessed high scoring games and this one promises to be no less. stay tuned for live updates.
Squads-
England: Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, David Willey
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Amir
