Eng vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, England vs Pakistan Live Score: Fakhar Zaman falls early

England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a run-fest in the previous encounter, England and Pakistan battle once again in the third one-day international at Bristol. This ground has always witnessed high scoring games and this one promises to be no less.

Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid did not train with England on Monday and are set to be rested for the third one-day international against Pakistan in Bristol. Allrounder Tom Curran might get a game today and make his mark in the run-up to the World Cup. England vs Pakistan match will be broadcast on sony liv, sony six.