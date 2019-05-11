PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where is PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England will lock horns with Pakistan in the second ODI at The Rose Bowl as they look to prepare themselves for the upcoming World Cup. Jofra Archer is expected to play his 3rd ODI on Wednesday and all eyes will on the allrounder, as he looks to book a spot in the England World Cup squad.

Advertising

For Pakistan, the series will be a chance to redeem themselves in the format, after the 5-0 drubbing against Australia just two months ago. Shoaib Malik is back in the squad and is expected to start. The match between England and Pakistan will be broadcast on Sony Six HD and the live Streaming of the today ODI match will be available on Sony Liv.

When is PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI?

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, May 11 2019.

Where is PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI?

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time is PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI?

Advertising

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI begins at 3.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI?

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online streaming of PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI?

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI will be available on Sony LIV.