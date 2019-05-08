ENG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch England vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England will look to settle up on their World Cup squad as they host Pakistan in the 5-match ODI series. The Three Lions worked as a cohesive unit to see their side win the one-off ODI against Ireland, followed by a win in T20I against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have struggled in the ODIs in the past – losing to Australia 5-0 in the home series in UAE just a couple of months ago. The side would hope the batsmen can find form and they could defeat the Three Lions in their own den.

When is England vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, May 08, 2019.

Where is England vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played at Kennington Oval in London.

What time is England vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI begins at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be broadcast in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar.