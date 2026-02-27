T20 World Cup 2026: Will Jacks steers England past New Zealand, keeps Pakistan’s semifinal hopes alive

In a star-studded England lineup featuring the likes of Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and others, Will Jacks was not expected to be their main attraction at this T20 World Cup. England’s batting depth meant attention usually gravitated towards their more established match-winners, especially in pressure chases. Yet, through the tournament, Jacks has emerged as their crisis manager, stepping in whenever the game has threatened to drift away.

On Friday, Jacks once again delivered when England needed composure and belief. Chasing a target of 160 in the Super 8 clash against New Zealand in Colombo on a Premadasa surface that had already tested several batters, Jacks held his nerve to make an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls and guide England to a tense four-wicket win. The result also kept Pakistan’s semifinal qualification chances alive ahead of their match against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Saturday.

Jacks walked out to bat in the 15th over with the chase looking steep. England needed 60 runs in just over five overs, and New Zealand sensed an opportunity to tighten their grip. Instead of retreating into caution, he made his intent clear almost immediately. In the 16th over, he reverse-swept Ish Sodhi for four, a stroke that signalled both confidence and clarity of approach.

England’s Will Jacks plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) England’s Will Jacks plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

That mindset has been something Jacks has consciously worked on in recent years. Reflecting on a period when he rediscovered his rhythm in T20 cricket, he had explained how a shift in thinking helped him play more freely.

“The game is about scoring runs, but before I’ve just tried to survive, because people say it gets easier after your first 25 balls. However it works better for me if I tell myself I can still score – there’s runs here, here, and here. If the ball’s there I can still hit it for four. That game I scored 80 and 60, went from there. It worked,” he told The Evening Standard.

That philosophy was visible again in this chase. Rather than letting the pressure dictate his game, Jacks kept searching for scoring areas and rotated the strike smartly before picking moments to attack. His ability to stay proactive meant England never allowed the asking rate to spiral completely out of control.

The turning point of the chase came in the 18th over. With 43 runs needed from the final three overs, the equation still looked difficult, especially on a surface that had offered assistance to spin right through the match. Jacks, however, shifted the momentum dramatically, collecting two fours and a six in a 22-over burst off Glenn Phillips that suddenly brought the target within reach and changed the mood of the contest. Rehan Ahmed, too played a significant role in the end to take the pressure off Jacks.

Following that over, England’s belief grew further while New Zealand’s had nosedived. The victory came a couple of overs later, ensuring England finished the Super 8 stage unbeaten. In many ways, the innings summed up his tournament. Jacks might not have entered the competition as England’s headline name, but he has repeatedly stepped forward when situations have become complicated.

While Jacks’ batting ultimately defined the outcome, his contribution had begun earlier in the evening with the ball as well. On a pitch that was beginning to grip, he delivered a tidy spell and finished with figures of 2/23, helping England slow New Zealand’s progress at key moments of the innings.

Until that 18th over, New Zealand had remained very much in the game, and a large part of that was down to the earlier influence of Phillips. He had played a key role with the bat, top-scoring with 39 off 28 balls on a used surface against a spin-heavy attack. With England bowling as many as 16 overs of spin, he found a method others struggled to replicate and helped New Zealand post a competitive total.

Phillips then tried to push New Zealand further ahead with the ball. England had begun to steady through Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell when Phillips struck against the run of play, dismissing Brook for 26 with his first delivery. But the momentum shifted late in the chase. His final figures read 1 for 43, and it was the 22 runs conceded in the 18th over that proved decisive in the end.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 159/6 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39, Tim Seifert 35; Will Jacks 2/23) lost to England 161/6 in 19.3 overs (Tom Banton 33, Will Jacks 32 not out; Rachin Ravindra 3/19) by 4 wickets.

How Pakistan can make semis

England’s four-wicket win over New Zealand keeps Pakistan’s semifinal qualification hopes alive. The Salman Ali Agha-led side now need to win by at least 65 runs if they are defending a total, or chase down a score within 13 overs, to edge past New Zealand on net run-rate and qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.