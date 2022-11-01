scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ENG vs NZ in must win game

By: Sports Desk
November 1, 2022 12:48:17 pm
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: England have everything to lose while New Zealand have everything to win when the two sides clash in their T20 World Cup encounter at Brisbane on Tuesday. A loss for England may knock them out of contention while a win for the Kiwis will virtually guarantee them a semifinal spot.

Rain could yet play spoilsport as there’s a forecast for showers which will be the worst possible scenario for the Three Lions. New Zealand, meanwhile, will still qualify regardless of the result. Just that they might have to wait for their last match against Ireland on Friday.

Follow ENG vs NZ live score and updates below. 

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

