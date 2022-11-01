England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ENG vs NZ in must win game

ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 Match 33, Super 12 Group 1: England take on New Zealand in Brisbane.

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: England have everything to lose while New Zealand have everything to win when the two sides clash in their T20 World Cup encounter at Brisbane on Tuesday. A loss for England may knock them out of contention while a win for the Kiwis will virtually guarantee them a semifinal spot.

Rain could yet play spoilsport as there’s a forecast for showers which will be the worst possible scenario for the Three Lions. New Zealand, meanwhile, will still qualify regardless of the result. Just that they might have to wait for their last match against Ireland on Friday.

Follow ENG vs NZ live score and updates below.