Watch: Kevin Pietersen demonstrates how he worked for months to perfect the switch hit

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is known for his switch hits, talked about how he worked for months to perfect the switch hit before unleashing at Durham against former Kiwi all-rounder Scott Styris and how he used to practice one-handed batting to get it right.

In a Sky Sports Cricket video ahead of Day 4 of the ongoing England-India Edgbaston Test, Pietersen shared his experience with Ravi Shastri and Nasser Hussain on how to face spin in England. On being asked by Hussain if he can still switch hit? Pietersen said,” There were months and months I practised this. I was 16 or 17 and a lot of practice went into this. I used to do one-hand hit drills.

“I’m looking for the length and I’m making sure that every single shot is actually a run-making shot” 🧠 How to face spin by Kevin Pietersen (ft. Ravi Shastri and Nasser Hussain) 🏏🌪️ pic.twitter.com/BJi6OLIE7j — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 4, 2022

The cricket world saw his switch hit for the first time when Pietersen played the shot in a Test match off Muttiah Muralitharan against Sri Lanka in May 2006. It became popular after he played it against Styris on 15 June 2008 in a one-day international against New Zealand. KP switched to becoming a left-hander and pre-meditating the stroke even before Styris had bowled the delivery. Pietersen had hit Styris for a six in the 39th over, another in the 43rd over of that ODI contest.

Pietersen’switch-hit made headlines again when he tried to do the same against Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka in a Test match in 2012.