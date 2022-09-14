scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

‘We are improving as a fielding side, the way Radha Yadav fielded she got injured in last game’: Harmanpreet Kaur

After a rather demoralising defeat in the first game on damp and wet conditions, India bounced back in style to secure a morale-boosting victory and take the series to the decider to be played in Bristol on Thursday.

ENG vs IND, IND vs ENG, Radha Yadav catch, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet KaurIndia's Radha Yadav takes a stunner to dismiss Bryony Smith during IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I clash in Derby. (Twitter)

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels sheer confidence and a calculative approach helped the visitors level the three-match series with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over England in the second T20 International here.

After a rather demoralising defeat in the first game on damp and wet conditions, India bounced back in style to secure a morale-boosting victory and take the series to the decider to be played in Bristol on Thursday.

“I’m really happy, we played well. Everyone was looking forward to winning today, that’s something I’m happy about. We do have plans for all batters, but it was important that we executed them, the fielders supported the bowlers well,” Harmanpreet said after the match on Tuesday night.

“We are improving as a fielding side, the way Radha fielded, she got injured in the last game, I’m happy with her effort today. Whenever we bat together (herself and Smriti), we have the confidence, we can calculate the approach well, the right-left combination is always a positive for us,” she added.

Opener Smriti Mandhana, whose sparkling unbeaten half-century (79 off 53 balls) saw India through and secure a crucial win for the visitors, said the aim was to come back stronger and level the series.

“We were keen to come back stronger and level the series. I was pushing myself and happy that I could contribute to the victory. Good weather to bat (in England), before the CWG games, I think I found the going touch,” Smriti said.

“Player of the Match – In T20 cricket, you’d look to try and get a good start to the team. Happy to contribute to the team,” she added.

Smriti praised her opening partner Shefali Verma, with whom she stitched 55 runs for the opening wicket, something that helped India find the momentum right from the beginning of their chase.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

“It depends on the day and the bowlers. Two years back, she (Shafali Verma) perhaps was just trying to dominate, but she now knows whom to target and to respect good bowling. The good thing is we can both take advantage of the batting powerplay, whoever is in good touch takes the lead in doing so,” she said.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:09:53 pm
Next Story

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is an XpressMusic throwback with detachable earbuds and 4G

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 14: Latest News