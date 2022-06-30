ENG vs IND: Ollie Pope to field at short-leg in Edgbaston Test with camera on helmet

In a unique innovation, Sky Sports will allow England’s Ollie Pope to wear a camera on his helmet while fielding at short leg during the Edgbaston Test between England and India, starting on Friday.

The move, which is a first in Test cricket, has been approved by both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“It is intended at giving the viewers a unique perspective from the middle of a Test match,” Robin Reeve, the senior producer of Sky Sports, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Ollie Pope has trialed it and is happy to have the camera on his helmet,” added Reeve.

The broadcasters have experimented with cameras on fielders before in the T20 competition The Hundred. Here is a catch from the perspective of the wicketkeeper Tom Moores, from the team Trent Rockets, who had a helmet-mounted on his head.

This is happening for the first time in Test cricket history.