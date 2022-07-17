ENG vs IND: Chess gave me patience, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Wily Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of the show against England in the second ODI last Thursday when he snapped up the big wickets of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Talking to Mark Butcher in an interview for Sky Sports ahead of the 3rd and final match on Saturday, Chahal, who has represented India at international chess youth championships, harked back to those days when asked how much of that played into his tactical thinking when it came to bowling at England’s top players.

“Yes, definitely chess gave me the patience. Sometimes you are bowling well but aren’t getting wickets and that time you have to keep patience. I always figure out ways by which they can hit me so I will always back my strength, vary my pace and that helped me a lot,” Chahal said.

Talking about his relationship with captain Rohit Sharma, the 31-year-old said, ” My IPL debut was under him in 2013. I have a very good relationship with him. When you are not getting wickets you talk to your captain on what you can do and talk to him about what field to set. If your A plan is not working you go to your B plan.”

Butcher said that the ball can turn as well as bounce in the Manchester wicket so what was Chahal’s most dangerous weapon here, to which he replied, “I think as a spinner you need bounce so you can vary your top spin and googlies. Most English batters go for reverse sweeps and sweeps so you can change your pace and bowl more top spins to them.”

Chahal also said that he hoped to be the part of the squad for the upcoming World Cup and T20 World Cup but he stressed that there were a couple of series before that like the Asia Cup and he hoped to do well in them so that he is confident heading into the World Cup.