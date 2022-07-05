ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 Live Score, Updates: England need 119 runs to win

England vs India Live: Shreyas’s bouncer woes put his Test future in jeopardy!

Shreyas Iyer’s arrival at the crease made Brendon McCullum active in the dressing room balcony. McCullum flicked his neck with his right hand; the ominous visual looked straight out of a gangster move but the instruction from the England coach to his players was to start chin music, with a couple of close catchers on the leg side. By now, Shreyas’s weakness against fast, short-pitch bowling is well-known to the cricket world. A short ball angling across the body from James Anderson had accounted for the Indian middle-order batsman in the first innings. At the second dig, Matthew Potts, slippery but never going past 85 mph, became his tormentor-in-chief. With both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer out injured, England don’t have a tearaway quick in their ranks. Also Read