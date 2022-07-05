ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 Live Score, Updates: England need 119 runs to win

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England have their nose ahead after reaching 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378 at stumps on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match against India on Monday. Jonny Bairstow (72 batting) and Joe Root (76 batting) were at the crease having added 150 runs for the fourth wicket stand after Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) added 107 runs for the opening stand. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets as England go into final day needing only 119 runs. Earlier, India were bowled out for 245 in their second innings, riding on half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57).
Brief Scores
India: 416 and 245 (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57, Ben Stokes 4/33)
England: 284 and (target 378) 259 for 3 (Alex Lees 56, Zak Crawley 46, Joe Root 76 batting, Jonny Bairstow 72 batting).
Shreyas Iyer's arrival at the crease made Brendon McCullum active in the dressing room balcony. McCullum flicked his neck with his right hand; the ominous visual looked straight out of a gangster move but the instruction from the England coach to his players was to start chin music, with a couple of close catchers on the leg side. By now, Shreyas's weakness against fast, short-pitch bowling is well-known to the cricket world. A short ball angling across the body from James Anderson had accounted for the Indian middle-order batsman in the first innings. At the second dig, Matthew Potts, slippery but never going past 85 mph, became his tormentor-in-chief. With both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer out injured, England don't have a tearaway quick in their ranks.
Just four overs before the close of play, Mohammed Siraj staggered in from around the stumps against Jonny Bairstow in an ambitious bid to bounce him out. It was the last-ditch effort of a lost and tired team to take some hope back to the dressing room. But Bairstow, in emphatic touch, blasted a weary bouncer from the wearier bowler into the stands. The ball and the shot captured the mood of the match. India, defending 377, looked defeated and deflated. England, who have never chased a score as steep as this to win a Test, looked triumphant and just 119 runs from the dreamland.