Monday, July 04, 2022
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Live Score, Updates: Pant-Pujara in command as Birmingham battle begins

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India has taken control of 5th Test in Birmingham, Edgbaston.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 4, 2022 3:25:07 pm
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India extended its lead over England to 257 runs and took control of the series-deciding fifth test, despite Jonny Bairstow’s third straight century on Sunday. Led by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, India bowled out England for 284 on Day 3 at Edgbaston before reaching 125-3 at stumps in its second innings. The hosts are likely to face a daunting target — even for the newly confident England team led by Ben Stokes — to even the delayed five-match series which India leads 2-1.

India 1st innings: 416 and 125/3 in 45 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 50 batting, Rishabh Pant 30 batting)

England 1st innings: 284 all out in 61.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 106; Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, Mohammed Siraj 4/66).

Follow ENG vs IND live from Edgbaston below.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Live: Catch all the live updates of England vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham

15:21 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: Numbers Game

The highest successful chase at Edgbaston is 281.

15:14 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: Four-Four!!

Back-to-back boundaries for Cheteshwar Pujara off James Anderson ! When Pujara is playing the back foot punch and puts it in the gap you know that he is in fine form. Great to see him rediscover his mojo in county cricket and get the confidence back. IND: 139/4, lead by 271 runs

15:13 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: Joe Root begins the 2nd over

An interesting captaincy call for Stokes, who throws the ball to Joe Root. Root ahead of Leach -- Is it because he dismissed Pant in the first innings? Or, they are looking to change ends for the bowlers? IND: 131/3 after 47 overs

14:59 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: HERE WE GO!

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara are walking out and England are in a huddle! Its time! Can the Indian batters stretch their overnight lead or will England hit back.  Remember, it is an extended day with 98 overs scheduled to be bowled. 

14:48 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: Full support for home team
14:47 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: The action begins in half an hour
14:44 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: Good News!

Captain Rohit Sharma has recovered and back in the nets!!

14:08 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: How Kohli fell yesterday

Virat Kohli, who hasn’t scored a test century since his 136 against Bangladesh at Kolkata in 2019, started off confidently with his trademark cover-driven boundary. But he was undone by Stokes’ extra bounce and was dismissed for 20. Kohli couldn’t leave the ball as it brushed off his gloves and Root took a brilliant one-handed reflex catch after it bounced off wicketkeeper Billings' gloves.

14:07 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: How Pujara & Pant battled it out

Cheteshwar Pujara showed plenty of patience and also survived two close lbw appeals to remain unbeaten on 50. Rishabh Pant, whose 146 led India to a strong 416 in the first innings, was not out on 30. The pair shared an unbeaten half century stand with Pujara completing his gritty 33rd test half century in the last over of the day off 139 balls.

14:06 (IST)04 Jul 2022
England vs India Live: Hello and Welcome

England will need quick wickets today if they want to be in a chance of a win! If England don't break the Pant-Pujara stand within the first half hour they could be in for a long day. A lead of 400+ for India will be enough for them to win! Team India lead by 257 runs & were 3 down at 125 in 45 overs during the stumps at the end of day 3. With Pujara at 50* & Pant at 30*, let’s wait & watch what Day 4 has in store for the spectators. 

Jasprit Bumrah: Right arm fast and awesome

Jasprit Bumrah: Right Arm Fast. The categorisation is oversimplifying Bumrah. He is many in one—a versatile new-ball merchant; an old-ball virtuoso, a seam artiste; supreme length-manipulator, an all-format freak of nature, a talisman and a matchwinner, an icon and an entertainer. On Saturday, he was all, more than all, and pure theatre too.

There are many reasons spectators flock to watch him in flesh or turn on the television when he is winding up that unique action of his. Apart from the sense of achievement that will grow with the years in just having been there the day that Bumrah did that, a desperation almost to be part of him in some tiny way, Bumrah brings something for everyone. For the masses, he gifts the visceral thrill of a supersonic fast bowler splaying stumps and blasting pads; for purists the joys of his fine subtleties; for the scientists the mechanics of his action; for the students of the game, a light of enlightenment; and for the spectators watching from the stands, a song for their tune, a rhythm for their beat.

