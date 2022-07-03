ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: India eye big first-innings lead

England vs India 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: England were 84 for five at stumps on the second day of the rain-hit rescheduled fifth Test against India on Saturday. Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes were batting on 12 and 0 respectively with England still trailing India by 332 runs. Following up his world record-breaking carnage with the bat, the visitors’ fast-bowling captain Jasprit Bumrah (3/35) led from the front in his primary job, taking three English wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/33) and Mohammed Siraj (1/5) took one wicket each.
Follow Live Updates of ENG vs IND from Edgbaston below.
James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja has a history of on-field spats. In 2014, on the second day of the first Test at Trent Bridge, as the players were returning for lunch, Anderson allegedly turned aggressive towards Jadeja and threatened to break his teeth. It became the talking point of the series. Cut to the present, in the ongoing fifth Test Ravindra Jadeja reaffirmed his status as India’s most valuable player across formats with a superbly crafted hundred. A punchy drive through the cover-point region got him his third Test century. Read More
Jasprit Bumrah: Right Arm Fast. The categorisation is oversimplifying Bumrah. He is many in one—a versatile new-ball merchant; an old-ball virtuoso, a seam artiste; supreme length-manipulator, an all-format freak of nature, a talisman and a matchwinner, an icon and an entertainer. On Saturday, he was all, more than all, and pure theatre too. Read More
Skipper Jasprit Bumrah held sway with a mesmerizing all-round performance, which included a world record feat with the bat and an incisive spell with the ball as India seized complete control from England on a rain-hit second day of the rescheduled fifth Test on Saturday. Such was the power of Bumrah's all-round show (31 off 16 balls and 3/35) in his first appearance as India captain that it easily overshadowed Ravindra Jadeja's superbly constructed third Test hundred that took India to a commanding first innings score of 416. England were in all sorts of trouble with half of the team back in the pavilion as the scoreboard made a sorry reading at 84 for 5.