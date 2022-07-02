ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 Live Updates: Onus on Jadeja to get India closer to 400

It’s Dhoni, it’s Gilchrist, no it’s Rishabh Pant

Under the gloomy Edgbaston skies, Rishabh Pant made another leap into greatness. He cracked 146 off 111 balls in a staggering exhibition of counterpunching to make the first day of the series-decider undoubtedly India’s.

For much of the day, the match was under the iron clutches of England. After old-stager James Anderson and fledgling Matthew Potts had struck in unison to plunge India to 98/5, Pant and Ravindra Jadeja combined to add 222 runs to not only fish India out of danger but put them in the ascendancy. When the pair parted, India had galloped to 320 runs.