ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 Live Updates: Onus on Jadeja to get India closer to 400

Saturday, July 02, 2022
Updated: July 2, 2022 2:19:23 pm
ENG vs IND Live Score: India are eyeing a series win in England for the first time since 2007.

England vs India 5th Test Day 2 Live Updates: At one stage India were reeling at 98 for five, but Rishabh Pant ( 146 off 111 ) in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163) shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls. The partnership helped India to recover to 338 for 7 on day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at the Edgebaston on Friday.

Follow live score and updates of ENG vs IND from Edgbaston below.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Live: Welcome!

Day 1 of the one-off and series decider Test started off with India being pinned down to 98-5 by James Anderson and Matty Potts. Rishabh Pant then took the wheel, partnered by Ravindra Jadeja. A fastest Test hundred by an Indian keeper batter brought the screaming best out of even Rahul Dravid and powered India through 300. With his wicket, and a quick Shardul Thakur dismissal that followed,  England have found a way back into the game. All eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja (83* off 163) as India look to juice most out of their premium all-rounder and a tail that can bat. England on the other hand, will once again look to the Anderson-Broad duo and Potts who picked his 16th Test wicket in his 4th match to clean up the tail early in the first session. One eye has to be on the BBC weather forecast that indicates a 64% probability of showers early today in Birmingham. Here's to the hope that no more overs are deducted from the match. With the scoreboard reading 338/7 after 73 overs, over to cricket. 

Under the gloomy Edgbaston skies, Rishabh Pant made another leap into greatness. He cracked 146 off 111 balls in a staggering exhibition of counterpunching to make the first day of the series-decider undoubtedly India’s.

For much of the day, the match was under the iron clutches of England. After old-stager James Anderson and fledgling Matthew Potts had struck in unison to plunge India to 98/5, Pant and Ravindra Jadeja combined to add 222 runs to not only fish India out of danger but put them in the ascendancy. When the pair parted, India had galloped to 320 runs.

