ENG vs IND 4th Test: Prasidh Krishna added to India’s squad

Prasidh Krishna has been added to India’s squad for the fourth Test between England and India. The 25-year-old, who made his ODI debut against England in March, was on the standby list alongside Arzan Nagwaswalla.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee – based on the request of the team management – has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test,” said BCCI in a statement on Wednesday.

Krishna has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour.

The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from September 2.

India’s squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna