ENG vs IND 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India clash Jos Buttler’s England

Eng vs Ind Live score: India will look to wrap up the series as they play England on Saturday in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England vs India, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The men in blue, who have won their last 13 T20Is under captain Rohit Sharma will take the field on Saturday with the intention to make it 14 and win the three-match T20I series.

Among other positives for India in the first match were the batting outings for Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) as well as the bowling from debutant Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) who cleaned up the all mighty Jos Buttler on his first ball with one of his gold patent in-swingers.

