Saturday, July 09, 2022
ENG vs IND 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India clash Jos Buttler’s England

ENG vs IND 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India take on England in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 9, 2022 5:33:29 pm
Eng vs Ind Live score: India will look to wrap up the series as they play England on Saturday in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England vs India, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The men in blue, who have won their last 13 T20Is under captain Rohit Sharma will take the field on Saturday with the intention to make it 14 and win the three-match T20I series.

Among other positives for India in the first match were the batting outings for Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) as well as the bowling from debutant Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) who cleaned up the all mighty Jos Buttler on his first ball with one of his gold patent in-swingers.

Follow live score and updates of ENG vs IND from Edgbaston below.

ENG vs IND 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live-action between England vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

17:33 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Eng vs Ind Live: Predicted XI!

Eng Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson/Tymal Mills.

Ind Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

17:26 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Eng vs Ind Live: Hardik the all-rounder!

India outplayed England in the furst T20I and they are 1-0 up in the three match series. Hardik Pandya starred both with the bat and bowl as he smashed 33-ball 51 and scalped 4 wickets. 

17:22 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Eng vs Ind Live: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between England and India.  Star India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his prolonged lean patch when he makes his T20 return after five months with the second game against England, on Saturday. 

Eng vs Ind 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

Hardik Pandya celebrates with skipper Rohit Sharma. (AP)

