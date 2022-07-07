scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022
Live now

ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India clash with Jos Buttler’s England

ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 7, 2022 9:18:23 pm
England vs India 1st T20IENG vs IND 1st Live Cricket Score.

England vs India, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Experimentation will go out of the window as India will get down to finalising their best eleven for the World Cup during the three-match T20 series against an ultra-aggressive England on Thursday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the fifth Test in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19, will be travelling to the port city on Wednesday and it will feature in the series-opener.

Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra JadejaShreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game onwards. Follow live score and updates of ENG vs IND from The Rose Bowl below.

Live Blog

ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between England vs India from the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

21:18 (IST)07 Jul 2022
ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live: Can Deepak Hooda seal his place in the squad?

With Kohli expected to be back at number three from game two, Deepak Hooda will be aiming for another match-winning effort to keep himself in the mix. With a century and 47 not out against Ireland, Hooda has certainly made it tougher for the team management to keep him out of the eleven.

21:15 (IST)07 Jul 2022
ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live: Fringe players will look to take their chance tonight

The absence of a lot of regular first team players would give fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India's list of probables for the World Cup in Australia.

In the bowling department, pacer Umran Malik will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring second T20 against Ireland. However, he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy. Can he get in tonight though?

21:11 (IST)07 Jul 2022
ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live: Predicted XI

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Probable Playing XI:  Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran/David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan/Reece Topley/Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

21:08 (IST)07 Jul 2022
ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live: Rohit looks ahead

India captain Rohit Sharma was asked the inevitable question on the eve of the first Twenty20 international against England in Southampton – what impact would the adverse result in the Birmingham Test on Tuesday have on Thursday’s match?

“I spoke to a few of those guys here, obviously they know the result but they did not watch the game. It is a bit disappointing not to come out on the winning side, but clearly it is a different format and a different set of players who are going to take the field for us,” Rohit said. (READ MORE)

21:04 (IST)07 Jul 2022
ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live: Hello and welcome

After losing the 5th Test to England recently in Edbaston which tied the Test series 2-2, India will look to continue the T20I dominace when they take on an ultra-aggressive England on Thursday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the fifth Test in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19, will be travelling to the port city on Wednesday and it will feature in the series-opener while Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game onwards.

ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India vs England 1st T20I ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd