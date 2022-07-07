ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India clash with Jos Buttler’s England

England vs India, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Experimentation will go out of the window as India will get down to finalising their best eleven for the World Cup during the three-match T20 series against an ultra-aggressive England on Thursday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the fifth Test in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19, will be travelling to the port city on Wednesday and it will feature in the series-opener.
Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game onwards. Follow live score and updates of ENG vs IND from The Rose Bowl below.
With Kohli expected to be back at number three from game two, Deepak Hooda will be aiming for another match-winning effort to keep himself in the mix. With a century and 47 not out against Ireland, Hooda has certainly made it tougher for the team management to keep him out of the eleven.
The absence of a lot of regular first team players would give fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India's list of probables for the World Cup in Australia.
In the bowling department, pacer Umran Malik will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring second T20 against Ireland. However, he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy. Can he get in tonight though?
India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran/David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan/Reece Topley/Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson
India captain Rohit Sharma was asked the inevitable question on the eve of the first Twenty20 international against England in Southampton – what impact would the adverse result in the Birmingham Test on Tuesday have on Thursday’s match?
“I spoke to a few of those guys here, obviously they know the result but they did not watch the game. It is a bit disappointing not to come out on the winning side, but clearly it is a different format and a different set of players who are going to take the field for us,” Rohit said. (READ MORE)
