ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India clash with Jos Buttler’s England

ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live: Fringe players will look to take their chance tonight

The absence of a lot of regular first team players would give fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India's list of probables for the World Cup in Australia.

In the bowling department, pacer Umran Malik will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring second T20 against Ireland. However, he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy. Can he get in tonight though?